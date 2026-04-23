RIP: Taylor Kirk of Timber Timbre Dead at 44

Home News Akeem Ivory April 23rd, 2026 - 10:03 PM

Canadian folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Taylor Kirk has passed away at the age of 44. Kirk served as the main singer and songwriter for the gothic folk band Timber Timbre. In a statement to Exclaim! , a representative for Kirk confirmed that the artist had suddenly died early last week, on April 14.

“Taylor William Kirk, 44, of Orono passed away suddenly on April 14th. We are devastated by the profound loss of Taylor and we will miss him immensely,” the statement reads, “Beloved son to Donna and David, brother to Caley and Emma, uncle to Arden, partner to Linda, nephew to Steve, Arlene, Randy, and Les. His memory will live on through his music that we are fortunate to have for the rest of our lives.”

Hailing from Ontario, Kirk began his music career in the mid-2000s, creating a unique sound for his group that combines folk, blues, and experimental styles with atmospheric soundscapes. The name “Timber Timbre” comes from early recordings he made in a timber-framed cabin on the outskirts of Bobcaygeon, Ontario. Over Kirk’s two decades with the band, they put out seven studio albums and two EPs. Timber Timbre released two albums independently, while their third release, 2009’s self-titled record, was distributed under the now-defunct Toronto indie label, Out of This Spark.

Canadian musician Chad VanGaalen offered his condolences to Kirk’s bandmates and family on Instagram.

“Sometimes you get asked to work on projects for magical people. Taylor Kirk was one of those magical people…I feel lucky to have made a video for Timber Timbre,” he wrote. “I really didn’t know him beyond sharing a few heartfelt moments on stages with him at festivals or seeing his incredible songs played live with his bandmates. Absolutely crushed, my condolences to his friends and family. This beautiful world of music he has created will live on through us.”