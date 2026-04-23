mxdwn Premiere: Mauro Brenner Shares Shimmering New Single “So It Begins”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 23rd, 2026 - 8:00 AM

18 year old rising star Mauro Brenner has released a brand new track entitled “So It Begins.” The song follows the Winchester-born singer-songwriter’s debut single “No Bad Blood.” Brenner takes a page out of the book of shimmering ’10s radio hits with a clap-along cadence and bubbly instrumentation. There’s a fun summer groove in the chorus, a heartfelt piano interlude tastefully weaved into the narrative as well as a playful, conversational tone in the vocals. The lyrics are balanced, teetering between a mix of wit and introspection.

Despite the cheerful, seemingly carefree delivery of the vocals, there’s a deep sense of self awareness and growth represented within the lyricism. Beneath the melodies are a person who has learned who they are and what they’re looking for, who they aspire to be and what works best for them. “So It Begins” is a bold declaration of self, an anthem for those who are doing the inner work, learning from and about themselves and their experiences.

Speaking on the theme of the track, Brenner offered, “Blending punchy melodies with conversational lyrics, the single captures the familiar rush of stepping back into something you already know won’t end well. ‘So It Begins’ balances self-awareness with excitement, turning late-night chaos and mixed signals into something instantly catchy and sharply observed.”

Time will tell what Brenner might have in store next. Will there be an EP, a full length, a tour? One thing is certain, the chorus of “So It Begins” is an earworm straight out of a 2010 top 40 radio station.