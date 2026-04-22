RIP: Dave Mason of Traffic Dead at 79

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 22nd, 2026 - 2:45 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The music world is mourning the loss of Dave Mason, a founding member of Traffic and a celebrated solo artist. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee died peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada on Sunday, April 19th at the age of 79. His passing was confirmed in a statement released on behalf of his family.

Mason’s career spanned decades and left a lasting imprint on rock music through both his work with Traffic and his solo recordings. Known for his distinctive voice and songwriting, he contributed to some of the band’s most enduring material during their formative years in the late 1960s. Beyond Traffic, Mason built a successful solo career highlighted by hits such as “We Just Disagree” and his work as a sought after collaborator with other major artists of his era.

According to the family’s statement, Mason passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the legacy of a life devoted to music and loved ones. He is survived by his wife and partner Winifred Wilson, his daughter Danielle, and several extended family members including his nephew John Leonard and niece Michelle Leonard. He was preceded in death by his son True and his sister Valerie Leonard.

The statement described Mason as someone who lived a remarkable life centered on music and meaningful relationships. His contributions as a songwriter, musician and performer earned him a place among rock’s most respected figures. Fans and peers alike continue to celebrate his work, which remains influential and widely appreciated across generations.