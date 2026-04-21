The Damned Announces Fall 2026 Final Damnation Tour Dates with The Flamin’ Groovies

The rock band The Damned is going on tour starting this fall in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The US leg of “Final Damnation 50” is set to kick off mid-October in Boston, Massachusetts, and run until mid-November. The group said they chose the tour name “Final Damnation” because “bearing in mind the advanced years of the participants, it’s fairly unlikely we’ll undertake anything quite like this again,” as reported by Brooklyn Vegan.
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While the specific songs they intend to play are still unknown, the band wrote, “We’re going to be performing an eclectic setlist chosen from right across the Damned’s career.” Furthermore, the Flamin’ Groovies and The Courettes will join them on their tour, and their appearance at California’s Darker Waves Festival is included in the list of tour stops.
Fan presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 22nd, at 10am local time, and general tickets go on sale on Friday, April 24th, at 10am local time.
The Damned Fall US Tour 2026 Dates
16/10/26 – Boston, MA – Royale
17/10/26 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall
18/10/26 – Huntington, NY – Paramount LI
21/10/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
22/10/26 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
24/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
26/10/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
29/10/26 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
30/10/26 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
31/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
02/11/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04/11/26 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
05/11/26 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
06/11/26 – Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST
08/11/26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
11/11/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
13/11/26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
14/11/26 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves
17/11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock