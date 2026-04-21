The Damned Announces Fall 2026 Final Damnation Tour Dates with The Flamin’ Groovies

Home News Aryn Honaker April 21st, 2026 - 3:14 PM

The rock band The Damned is going on tour starting this fall in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The US leg of “Final Damnation 50” is set to kick off mid-October in Boston, Massachusetts, and run until mid-November. The group said they chose the tour name “Final Damnation” because “bearing in mind the advanced years of the participants, it’s fairly unlikely we’ll undertake anything quite like this again,” as reported by Brooklyn Vegan.

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While the specific songs they intend to play are still unknown, the band wrote, “We’re going to be performing an eclectic setlist chosen from right across the Damned’s career.” Furthermore, the Flamin’ Groovies and The Courettes will join them on their tour, and their appearance at California’s Darker Waves Festival is included in the list of tour stops.

​Fan presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 22nd, at 10am local time, and general tickets go on sale on Friday, April 24th, at 10am local time.

The Damned Fall US Tour 2026 Dates

16/10/26 – Boston, MA – Royale

17/10/26 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

18/10/26 – Huntington, NY – Paramount LI

21/10/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

22/10/26 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

24/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

26/10/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

29/10/26 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

30/10/26 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

31/10/26 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

02/11/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04/11/26 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

05/11/26 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

06/11/26 – Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST

08/11/26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

11/11/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

13/11/26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

14/11/26 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves

17/11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern