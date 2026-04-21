Jessie Ware Announces Fall 2026 ‘The Superbloom’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz April 21st, 2026 - 10:40 PM

Jessie Ware has announced The Superbloom Tour, the biggest global tour to date, supporting upcoming album Superbloom due April 17 via Interscope Records. The run begins October 6 2026 in Toronto at HISTORY Toronto and includes major North American venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, The Anthem in Washington DC, The Fillmore Philadelphia, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, The Warfield in San Francisco and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before a final North American stop in Mexico City at Teatro Metropolitan on October 22.

In November 2026 Ware continues across Europe with stops in Paris at Casino de Paris, Prague at SaSaZu, Gdansk at Inside Seaside Festival, Vilnius at Compensa Concert Hall, Berlin at Huxleys Neue Welt, Copenhagen at K B Hallen, Brussels at Ancienne Belgique and Amsterdam at AFAS Live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Ware (@jessieware)

The tour then culminates in a major UK and Ireland arena run including London at The O2 on November 28, Dublin at 3Olympia Theatre on December 1, Glasgow at OVO Hydro on December 4, and Manchester at Co op Live on December 5. Artist presale began Tuesday April 21 at 9 am local time with general sale taking place on Thursday April 23 at 9 am local time. Ware says the tour will be a celebration of dance pop energy, bringing her most ambitious live production yet. Tickets are expected to sell quickly given strong demand following her recent critically acclaimed albums and festival performances worldwide this year and anticipation for Superbloom.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Tour Dates

Tue 10/06/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY Toronto

Thu 10/08/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat 10/10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun 10/11/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue 10/13/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Fri 10/16/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Tue 10/20/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Thu 10/22/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan

Tue 11/10/26 – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

Thu 11/12/26 – Prague, CZ – SaSaZu

Fri 11/13/26 – Gdansk, PL – Inside Seaside Festival

Sat 11/14/26 – Vilnius, LT – Compensa Concert Hall

Mon 11/16/26 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed 11/18/26 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B Hallen

Fri 11/20/26 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Sat 11/21/26 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Sat 11/28/26 – London, UK – The O2

Tue 12/01/26 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Fri 12/04/26 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro