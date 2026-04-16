Melanie Martinez Announces Summer 2026 ‘Hades: The Sacrifice’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 3:58 PM

Today, multi-platinum artist and creative polymath Melanie Martinez has announced HADES: THE SACRIFICE, which is her new North American and European tour in support of HADES, her fourth studio album. Produced by Live Nation, the global run will begin with a first leg across North America and Mexico this summer before heading overseas for a series of arena dates across the United Kingdom and Europe. For tickets and more information, click here.

“When writing HADES, I knew the tour for this album had to be immersive and cinematic. Creating a new character and thinking of how she’ll be performing in this new world is so exciting. This tour is very different to anything I’ve done before, and involves more practical elements and camera illusions that I’m really excited about. We’re working on making sure each song gets their moment. I hope it can bring people together under these strange dystopian times we’re living in,” said Martinez.

HADES: THE SACRIFICE Tour Dates

7/15, 2026 — St Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

7/17, 2026 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

7/18, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

7/20, 2026 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

7/21, 2026 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

7/23, 2026 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

7/25, 2026 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

7/27, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

7/28, 2026 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

7/30, 2026 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

8/2, 2026 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

8/3, 2026 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

8/6, 2026 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey

8/ 8, 2026 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio de los Deportes

8/12, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

8/14, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz