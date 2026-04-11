Kiesza Shares Vivid New Single & Video “When I’m Dancing”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 11th, 2026 - 9:33 PM

Electro-pop artist Kiesza dropped a new song “When I’m Dancing” with an accompanying music video this past Friday. It’s the follow up to her previous track “Good Morning America,” featuring KYLIE, and came alongside the announcement of the final installment of her dance trilogy Dancing and Crying: Volume 3 (set to be released on May 8th).

The song reportedly takes inspiration from Kiesza’s time in New York where she’d use dancing to unwind and let go of any struggles.

“The struggles and tears led me to find solace on whatever New York dance floor was speaking to me that night, solo raving through the doubts and uncertainty that words failed to comfort,” she said in a press release. “‘When I’m Dancing’ is about allowing your body to cry in ways that go beyond tears. Dancing has always been my crying, my refuge. I go back to that time in this song. In so many ways, dancing has saved my life.”

These themes come out in the new track when she sings verses like, “When I’m dancing, I don’t want to think about it no more.” The lively music video, directed by Shiraz Higgins, furthers the song’s message with its colorful scenery and abundance of dancing scenes.

In addition to the new track and the new installment of her trilogy, Kiesza is set to continue her “Dancing and Crying Tour” starting May 20 in Atlanta, GA. The tour will take her through multiple locations across the U.S. and Europe with 15 total shows.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi