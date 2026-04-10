Lenka Announces New Album Good Days For May 2026 Release

Home News Steven Taylor April 10th, 2026 - 10:20 PM

Australian singer-songwriter Lenka is set to make a big return, revealing today her seventh studio album titled Good Days. The album’s first single and it’s opener, “Sunshine Girl,” was released on April 10th. The soul-infused pop album is set to be released on May 29th.

Good Days is set to delivery an atmospheric, soul revival sound, loaded with horns, strings and layered vocals. The album is described as a return to “old-fashioned simplicity,” with a focus on writing and musicianship and a strong emphasis on authenticity – sending a message of hope and love in an uncertain world, connecting to the search for a future full of good days. The aforementioned single “Sunshine Girl,” which also serves as the album’s opener, gives audiences a taste of what to expect out of the coming album ahead of it’s release next month. The album was recorded in Sydney, and produced by Tony Buchen; it promsies to feature some of Lenka’s most vibrant and infectious music to date.

Good Days Tracklist

1. Sunshine Girl

2. Love is a beat

3. Good Days

4. They Never Said

5. Heart Flame

6. So Far So Good

7. Mettle

8. Archetypal

9. Silver Linings

10. The Balance