Woman Faces 7 Criminal Charges After Allegedly Attacking Lindsey Buckingham

Home News Aryn Honaker April 7th, 2026 - 6:25 PM

A woman accused of stalking and attacking Lindsey Buckingham for several years faces 7 criminal charges. The alleged harassment dates back to 2021.

Some of the felonies included in 54-year-old Michelle Dick’s charges are a felony count of making criminal threats, a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle and a felony count of vandalism after she allegedly damaged Buckingham’s car, as reported in Loudwire. A Los Angeles County judge has issued an arrest warrant for Dick with a set bail of $300,000.

Over the years, Dick has allegedly sent a number of threatening voicemails to the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and aggressive social media messages to his wife, as well as allegedly showing up to the couple’s home. Buckingham ended up filing for a restraining order against Dick in 2024, which he was later granted. In previous court documents, the singer wrote, “This incident terrified my wife as she feared for her safety. Given that Ms. Dick also knows my home address, I am terrified as well.”

A detective working on the case at the time also said that she believed Dick to be “mentally unstable and dangerous,” according to Loudwire.

The most recent encounter, occurring a few weeks ago on Mar. 25, involved Dick allegedly following Buckingham to a building in Santa Monica before throwing an unknown substance at him and fleeing the scene. The rock icon suffered no physical injuries from the situation.

The suspect has reportedly claimed that she is Buckingham’s biological child on multiple occasions, though the musician denies any attachment to the woman.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado