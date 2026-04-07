Metric Share Anthemic New Single “Crush Forever”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 7th, 2026 - 10:53 PM

Metric have shared “Crush Forever,” the latest single from their upcoming album Romanticize The Dive, which arrives April 24 on Thirty Tigers. The song is the newest preview of the band’s tenth studio album and follows previously released singles “Time Is A Bomb” and “Victim of Luck.”

According to frontwoman Emily Haines, “Crush Forever” is “my love letter to strong girls in this world.” She wrote the lyrics in a stream-of-consciousness style and described the song as a kind of passing of the torch. Its message is rooted in strength, resilience and self-possession, with Haines encouraging listeners to take what is theirs, push through pain and come back stronger.

That emotional center is what gives “Crush Forever” its impact. Rather than leaning only on big hooks or energy, the song carries a sense of encouragement and solidarity that makes it feel personal. It stands as one of the clearest emotional statements yet from Romanticize The Dive and adds another layer to the album’s rollout. The track also continues to introduce the world of the new record, which was made after Metric returned to New York City, where the band first met and recorded again at Electric Lady. If “Time Is A Bomb” captured urgency and “Victim of Luck” looked backward, “Crush Forever” feels like a direct statement of purpose.

photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete