M.I.A. Announces New Album M.I.7 For April 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Everything”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, M.I.A. is back with M.I.7: The follow-up to 2022’s Mata arrives on April 17 through her own OhmniMusic label. Featuring the Sunday Service gospel choir, M.I.7 is a “gospel record rooted in prayer, the Book of Revelation, and the Ark of the Covenant,” according to a press release that stresses her pivot to Christianity. The album is supposedly comprises of seven songs but is broken into 16 tracks.

As for the music, “Everything” is wonderful by how the music shakes the background with a lovely dance-pop vibe, while M.I.A. fills the air with stunning melodies and harmonies. As for the music video, each scene shows the artist performing the ditty in the dessert. The whole composition is amazing because people will be able to feel M.I.A.’s heart that is filled with happiness and gratitude.

M.I.7 Track List

1. Trumpet 1

2. Prayer 777

3. Trumpet 2

4. a. Jesus

5. b. Sacred Heart

6. Trumpet 3

7. Money

8. Trumpet 4

9. Circle

10. Trumpet 5

11. Calling

12. Trumpet 6

13. Ride the Sky

14. Trumpet 7

15. Everything.

16. 30 Minutes of Silence