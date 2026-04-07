Dillinger Four Share First New Single In 18 Years “Don’t Happy Be Worry”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 7th, 2026 - 11:59 PM

After 18 years without releasing new music, Dillinger Four are finally back with a new single, “Don’t Happy Be Worry,” now available on all streaming platforms. True to form, the Minneapolis punk band has done this completely on their own terms, no pretense, no marketing buildup, just a song for the fans who have waited nearly two decades.

Singer and guitarist Erik Funk explained the timing in his own words. The band never stopped writing, performing, or existing as Dillinger Four, he says they simply stopped finishing songs. “We’ve never tried to do this band as some kind of a career, and so we’ve never felt the pressure that comes from that,” Funk said. The new single comes now because the balance of life, parenting, work and hobbies has created space to finally finish some of their material. “Slowly but surely, though, we’ve now got a stack of some new stuff, and it’s time to start getting it out there,” he added.

“Don’t Happy Be Worry” will eventually appear on a record that hasn’t been recorded yet, a move perfectly in line with Dillinger Four’s history of doing things their way. Fans can also catch the band on tour in Japan, with U.S. dates announced and watch the official lyric video on YouTube or stream the track on Bandcamp.

Even after nearly two decades, Dillinger Four remain unpredictable and uncompromising. “Don’t Happy Be Worry” isn’t just a first single in 18 years , it’s a reminder that the band continues to operate exactly how, when and wherever they want.