Steve Aoki Teams Up With Sebastian Maniscalco For Anthemic New Single “Does Your Father Know You Dance Like That?”

Home News Steven Taylor April 3rd, 2026 - 3:39 PM

Acclaimed DJ and electronic producer Steve Aoki has teamed up with popular actor and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on the release of a new single, “Does Your Father Know You Dance Like That?”. Described as a comedic dance track, the single was released alongside a video starring both Aoki and Maniscalco. The video can be found on both of their YouTube channels.

The video begins with the two speaking over a phone call, Aoki informing Maniscalco that he’s dropping a brand new song tonight, with a joke about Aoki starting at a time when Maniscalo isn’t even awake. The beat beings with a clip of Maniscalco driving with Aoki and others, where he tells about his thought process when he sees people in the club dancing to electronic music. His remark is ended with the titular quote of the song, which repeats across the song alongside a female voice guiding through steps of a dance routine. The video shows clips of Aoki and Maniscalo backstage laughing together, as well as performing at a club. Interspliced with it are also humorous viral videos of people dancing.

Maniscalco says the song was inspired by teenage nights at Chicago clubs. “You started getting ready for Friday on Monday,” Maniscalco said, “practicing moves in front of the mirror before strutting into the club with confidence. The track imagines today’s nightlife at its wildest – rocking sunglasses indoors, sparklers at your table, and 14 guys sharing a single bottle of Grey Goose – leaving only one question: ‘What’s wrong with people?’” Aoki spoke as well on the collaboration, stating, “Sebastian is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met and this collab was all about bringing that into the club. I knew I wanted to do it in an authentic way though, so it only made sense to work with Parisi on the track, who I’m also a huge fan of. It’s fun, unexpected, and perfect for the dancefloor.”

“I’ve been dancing to other people’s music for years,” Maniscalco added. “Now I finally have a song of my own to move to. Collaborating with Steve Aoki made it even more special. He brought so much energy and creativity to the song and, apparently, to my social calendar too. He’s had me out promoting this thing in nightclubs until 3 o’clock in the morning, which is a real change for me. I think the last time I was out that late was 2009.”