Tortoise Announce Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Akeem Ivory March 26th, 2026 - 8:55 PM

Influential instrumental group Tortoise have unveiled their Spring & Summer 2026 tour. The Chicago’s post-rock pioneers will kick off a run of highly anticipated dates across the United States and a stop in the United Kingdom, making stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, New York and London.

On the hills of their first record in nearly a decade, Touch. A channel-surfing sonic adventure, charismatic composite of vastly different genres and perspectives working toward one common end remarkably, fusing styles the band has traded in for decade.

Experience Tortoise tour live in 2026 and don’t miss your chance to be part of this bold artistic chapter. The tour starts in NYC on June 25 at The Ruins at Knockdown Center, and tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 AM local time.

All dates are below:

Tortoise – 2026 North American Tour Dates

April 3, 2026 – Iowa City, IA – Stop/Time

May 23, 2026 – Chicago, IL – WARM LOVE COOL DREAMS

June 25, 2026 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center (Ruins)

June 26, 2026 – King of Prussia, PA – Concerts Under The Stars

June 27, 2026 – Palenville, NY – Griffin House

June 28, 2026 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

June 30, 2026 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

July 1, 2026 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

July 2, 2026 – Montreal, CAN – Festival International de Jazz de Montreal

July 3, 2026 – Toronto, CAN – The Concert Hall

July 31, 2026 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

August 1, 2026 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern