Lee “Scratch” Perry & Mouse On Mars Announce New Album Spatial, No Problem For June 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Rockcurry”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 7:44 PM

After the passing of Lee “Scratch” Perry, a deluge of recordings appeared claiming to be the “last” or “final” project of the Jamaican icon. However, his last official album project took him to Berlin, Germany where he landed on the doorstop of electronic pioneers Mouse on Mars (aka Jan St. Werner and Andi Toma). The resulting album, Spatial, No Problem, will be released on June 5, through Domino.

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Alongside the album announcement, the first single from the record is “Rockcurry.” The ditty is indicative of Perry’s time in Berlin, where he was drawn into the soundworld of his “German Professors” in their “German laboratory,” taking to the group’s blend of motorik rhythmic elements with free improvisation, digital glitches, dada poetry and the dubby “voodoo” he always insisted haunted our machines.

Whilst Perry was keen to not do a reggae album with Mouse on Mars, he was too much a part of reggae to disavow it, and the weight of that legacy is present in every track they recorded. The video for “Rockcurry,” directed by Studio Sparks, uses photos from the recording sessions, drawings and found objects collaged together to create a vibrant and energetic ode to Lee “Scratch” Perry and Mouse on Mars’ time in the studio

Spatial, No Problem Track List

Rockcurry Hallo Shiva Economic Train Spatialee Fire Dali Yayaya To The Rescue State Of Emergency

Photo Credit: Marv Watson