Joji Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Solaris Tour Dates

Critically acclaimed singer and producer, Joji announces his upcoming international tour with
dates spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
The North American leg of the SOLARIS TOUR will be supported by Nate Sib and Corbin. Joji
will take the stage at major arenas around the world, including Prudential Center, Barclays
Center, Intuit Dome, The O2 and more on his upcoming Live Nation promoted tour.
The SOLARIS TOUR introduces an all-new production built around an immersive experience
that expands Joji’s world in ways fans have never seen before. Featuring a setlist packed with his
biggest hits from “Glimpse of Us” to “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK”, the tour will also
mark the first-ever live performances of songs from his new album, Piss In The Wind, bringing
this next chapter to life on stage for the very first time.
To participate in the Joji Artist Presale in North America, the UK, and Europe on Wednesday,
March 4 at 10am local time, you must sign up at https://www.jojimusic.com/ by Sunday, March
1 at 11pm PT (Monday, March 2 at 2am ET / 7am GMT).
Piss In The Wind, which was released earlier this month via Palace Creek, bridges Joji’s sonic
past and present, balancing melancholic, brooding writing with gritty yet atmospheric
production. Debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, #1 on Indie Store Album Sales, as well
as #1 on Current Alternative Albums and Current Pop Albums charts in the U.S. An extensive
twenty-one song tracklist and vivid creative direction to create a fully realized record that lets
Joji himself stay out of frame. The album is amplified by collaborations with Giveon, 4batz,
Yeat, and Don Toliver.
Global general on sale will begin Friday, March 6 at 10am local time. To purchase tickets and
monitor the latest updates, fans can visit Joji’s website HERE.
Visit priceless.com/westpacnz to find out more.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Tuesday, June 16 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
Friday, June 19 — Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, June 20 — Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre
Tuesday, June 23 — Chicago, Illinois —United Center
Thursday, June 25 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
Friday, June 26 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center
Monday, June 29 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center
Wednesday, July 1 — Orlando, Florida — Kia Center
Thursday, July 2 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
Monday, July 6 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
Wednesday, July 8 — Dallas, Texas —American Airlines Center
Friday, July 10 — Phoenix, Arizona — Mortgage Matchup Center
Saturday, July 11 — Los Angeles, California — Intuit Dome
Tuesday, July 14 — San Francisco, California — Chase Center
Saturday, July 18 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center
Sunday, July 19 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday, July 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Maverik Center
Thursday, July 23 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena