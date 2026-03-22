Joji Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Solaris Tour Dates

Home News Akeem Ivory March 22nd, 2026 - 11:12 AM

Critically acclaimed singer and producer, Joji announces his upcoming international tour with

dates spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The North American leg of the SOLARIS TOUR will be supported by Nate Sib and Corbin. Joji

will take the stage at major arenas around the world, including Prudential Center, Barclays

Center, Intuit Dome, The O2 and more on his upcoming Live Nation promoted tour.

The SOLARIS TOUR introduces an all-new production built around an immersive experience

that expands Joji’s world in ways fans have never seen before. Featuring a setlist packed with his

biggest hits from “Glimpse of Us” to “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK”, the tour will also

mark the first-ever live performances of songs from his new album, Piss In The Wind, bringing

this next chapter to life on stage for the very first time.

To participate in the Joji Artist Presale in North America, the UK, and Europe on Wednesday,

March 4 at 10am local time, you must sign up at https://www.jojimusic.com/ by Sunday, March

1 at 11pm PT (Monday, March 2 at 2am ET / 7am GMT).

Piss In The Wind, which was released earlier this month via Palace Creek, bridges Joji’s sonic

past and present, balancing melancholic, brooding writing with gritty yet atmospheric

production. Debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, #1 on Indie Store Album Sales, as well

as #1 on Current Alternative Albums and Current Pop Albums charts in the U.S. An extensive

twenty-one song tracklist and vivid creative direction to create a fully realized record that lets

Joji himself stay out of frame. The album is amplified by collaborations with Giveon, 4batz,

Yeat, and Don Toliver.

Global general on sale will begin Friday, March 6 at 10am local time. To purchase tickets and

monitor the latest updates, fans can visit Joji’s website HERE.

Visit priceless.com/westpacnz to find out more.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, June 16 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

Friday, June 19 — Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, June 20 — Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre

Tuesday, June 23 — Chicago, Illinois —United Center

Thursday, June 25 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

Friday, June 26 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

Monday, June 29 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

Wednesday, July 1 — Orlando, Florida — Kia Center

Thursday, July 2 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Monday, July 6 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Wednesday, July 8 — Dallas, Texas —American Airlines Center

Friday, July 10 — Phoenix, Arizona — Mortgage Matchup Center

Saturday, July 11 — Los Angeles, California — Intuit Dome

Tuesday, July 14 — San Francisco, California — Chase Center

Saturday, July 18 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

Sunday, July 19 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Maverik Center

Thursday, July 23 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena