Rise Against Announce Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Alkaline Trio

Home News Juliet Paiz March 21st, 2026 - 7:33 PM

Rise Against have announced a fall 2026 U.S. tour with Alkaline Trio as support. The tour kicks off September 22 in Dallas at South Side Ballroom and will travel through cities including Austin, Raleigh, New York City, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and San Francisco. The run wraps up on October 23 in Irvine, California.

This comes as the band is already touring across Canada and select U.S. cities with Destroy Boys, Koyo, and Speed of Light. Artist presale began March 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening March 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

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The tour follows the release of their tenth studio album, Ricochet, which arrived via Loma Vista. Around the same time, the band introduced The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together), a fan-driven initiative focused on collaboration and creativity. Fans were invited to contribute artwork for visuals tied to the singles “Damage Is Done” and “Ricochet.”

More than two decades into their career, Rise Against continue to stick to the sound and themes they’ve built their name on. This tour brings both new material and older songs back to stages across the U.S. without changing much about what longtime listeners expect from them.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

w/Alkaline Trio

September 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

September 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

September 30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

October 6 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

October 7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

October 9 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

October 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

October 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

October 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic