U.S. Girls Share New Song “You’ve Got Everything But A Smile” From New Film Dead Lover

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 20th, 2026 - 5:04 PM

Meg Remy’s first foray into film scoring has arrived with a song worth savoring. Alongside today’s theatrical release of Grace Glowicki’s surreal horror-comedy Dead Lover, U.S. Girls has shared “You’ve Got Everything But A Smile (Theme From Dead Lover),” the eerie, romantic centerpiece of Remy’s original score for the film. Written with Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs, who also plays bass in the current Nashville-based U.S. Girls live band, it is a synth-heavy, theremin-tinged waltz that floats somewhere between an old film noir end credit sequence and a half-remembered lullaby.

The song carries its own quiet spell. Remy’s vocal delivery is unhurried and glassy, drifting over the gentle waltz rhythm with a bittersweet ache that suits the film’s mood perfectly. The theremin adds an otherworldly shimmer that underscores the track’s romantic melancholy without ever tipping into kitsch. It is the kind of song that sounds as though it has always existed, unearthed rather than written.

That description is more literal than figurative. “You’ve Got Everything But A Smile” was not composed from scratch for the film but pulled from Lawrence’s hard drive and polished up. It fits into the larger philosophy Remy and Glowicki brought to the entire score.

“Director Grace Glowicki and I approached the score for Dead Lover by working largely with music that already existed — public domain recordings, fragments from my dusty hard drives, and compositions from my first three deeply lo-fi home-recorded albums. We gathered these sounds into piles we called ‘scraps’ and collaged the score from them, passing the timeline back and forth, adding or subtracting scraps until it felt finished. Even the main theme was a scrap of sorts. It was an incomplete song Jack Lawrence had living on his computer that got unearthed, polished up and put to use.”

The visualizer video carries the same collage logic. Rather than shooting original footage, Remy cut together unused scenes and discarded moments from the film’s production, turning what was left on the cutting room floor into a secondary work of its own.

“With all that in mind, it felt intuitive to take a similar collage approach to this music video. Instead of cutting a traditional trailer from the film, I went through all the footage that was shot and edited together ‘scraps’ that weren’t used in the final cut. To paraphrase Kurt Schwitters, when everything has broken down, new things can be made from the fragments to create connections, ideally between everything in this world. Collaging never fails.”

The result is a video that reads as a mood piece for the film, flickering images of its world set to the waltz’s unhurried drift. Watch below.

[EMBED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcWJBF2EyjA]

Dead Lover follows a lonely gravedigger who goes to morbid lengths to reanimate her dead lover through madcap scientific experiments, resulting in grave consequences and unlikely love. Shot entirely in a Toronto studio on 16mm, it has received praise from Variety, IndieWire, Esquire, Dread Central and Bloody Disgusting following its world premiere in the Midnight Section at Sundance and subsequent screenings at TIFF, SXSW and IFFR.

Remy describes “You’ve Got Everything But A Smile” as the film’s “big pop moment reveal at the end,” playing over the closing credits as a tonal reprieve from the darkness preceding it. It is a fitting closer for a film that, for all its morbid subject matter, is ultimately a love story.