Over a Dozen Bands and New Promoter Drop From CY Fest

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 19th, 2026 - 1:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

More than a dozen artists have pulled out of the upcoming CY Fest as controversy continues to surround the upcoming event. The Los Angeles punk festival, once stacked with underground heavyweights, is now facing a rapidly shrinking lineup. A last-minute attempt to stabilize the event with a new promoter has also fallen apart.

The wave of cancellations began after allegations about festival promoter Ignacio Rodriguera, also known as Nacho Corrupted, began circulating online. According to Stereogum, a feminist collective shared claims on social media alleging misconduct tied to Rodriguera, prompting calls for a boycott of the festival. Bands including Iron Lung, Tørsö, Apartment 213 and Tripas Sangrientas were among the first to withdraw, many doing so quietly without detailed statements.

As the situation escalated, even more acts exited the lineup. Groups such as Subhumans, Dropdead, Resistant Culture, Weekend Nachos, Ghoul and others followed suit, bringing the total number of dropouts to well over a dozen. The growing boycott has left the festival’s original programming in disarray just weeks before it was scheduled to take place.

Rodriguera has denied wrongdoing and described the allegations as false, announcing that he would step away from the event to address the situation through legal channels. In response, Tankcrimes founder Scotty Heath briefly stepped in to help organize the festival, stating he hoped to salvage the event as it was “falling apart.” However, Heath soon backed out as well, admitting he felt overwhelmed and unable to answer mounting questions from fans and artists.

With both performers and leadership in flux, the future of CY Fest remains uncertain as backlash continues to grow.