Iceage Share First New Single In Five Years “Star”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 13th, 2026 - 2:00 AM

After five years without new music, Danish band Iceage has returned with a new single called “Star,” released through Mexican Summer. The track marks the group’s first piece of new material since their 2021 album Seek Shelter, and it finds the band stepping back in with a sound that still carries their familiar tension while feeling newly energized.

At its core, “Star” is framed as a love song, but it’s far from sentimental. Iceage approach the theme with the same sense of instability and emotional pressure. The track runs on a tight sixteenth-note jangle that gives the rhythm a restless forward motion. Around that pulse, the guitars shift between bright, twinkling tones and harsher, slashing accents, creating a constant push between beauty and abrasion. The arrangement leaves room for small surprises too, including sudden handclaps that pop up in the mix and give the song a jolt of loose, almost celebratory energy.

Lyrically, vocalist Elias Rønnenfelt leans into cosmic imagery. The song explores the feeling of love as something overwhelming and transformative powerful enough to awaken the world around it. At the same time, the imagery points toward the violent end of a star, a moment of total collapse and disappearance. That contrast sits at the heart of the track, the idea that the brightest emotional highs can carry the same intensity as destruction.

Iceage have spent nearly two decades building a catalog that constantly evolves while holding onto that sense of volatility. “Star” continues that thread, capturing a band that still thrives on the tension between falling apart and pulling itself back together.