TITLE: Burton Cummings & Randy Bachman Announce Summer 2026 The Guess Who U.S. Tour Dates

[FEATURED IMAGE: Press photo of Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings]
Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have announced a full U.S. summer tour as The Guess Who, their first run of American dates together in 23 years.
The tour, called the Takin’ It Back Tour, kicks off June 25 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota and runs through August 22 in Seattle, Washington. Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will serve as the opening act for the U.S. leg. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at TheGuessWho.com.
The newly announced U.S. dates follow a previously announced Canadian leg that begins May 26 in Moncton, New Brunswick. mxdwn previously covered the band announcing that first Canadian tour last November as well as Cummings and Bachman speaking at length about reclaiming the rights to The Guess Who name after a years long trademark dispute with former members.
The reunion has been a long time coming. Cummings and Bachman filed an initial lawsuit in late 2023 and settled it by September 2024, finally winning back the right to tour under The Guess Who banner. The pair played their first shows together as The Guess Who in 23 years starting in Niagara Falls in January, followed by a stop at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on March 1. mxdwn had also previously reported on their reunion performance at the Rock Legends Cruise XIII earlier this year.
“Randy and I are incredibly grateful that our music has endured all these years,” Cummings said in a statement. “Knowing that people still want to hear these songs live means everything to us, and when we go out on stage, our goal is to truly honor the music.”
Bachman added: “We created an amazing body of work together, along with memories that have lasted for decades, and those songs are still as strong as ever. I can’t wait to sing them with everyone very soon.”
The Guess Who formed in 1965 and became one of the defining acts of classic rock, placing 14 singles on the U.S. Top 40 chart and more than 30 in Canada. Their catalog includes “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “No Time” and “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature.”
[EMBED TOUR FLYER HERE — set to Full Size]
Tour Dates
25/06/26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
27/06/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
28/06/26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
30/06/26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
01/07/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
03/07/26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
05/07/26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07/07/26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/07/26 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
10/07/26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
11/07/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
14/07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC
16/07/26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
17/07/26 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
06/08/26 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
08/08/26 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
09/08/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
12/08/26 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
14/08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
15/08/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
17/08/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
19/08/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
22/08/26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena