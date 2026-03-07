They Might Be Giants Share Dreamy New Single “Sleeps Older Sister”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 7th, 2026 - 2:36 PM

They Might Be Giants have released a catchy new song. “Sleeps Older Sister,” is a folkish new hit that fits perfect for a road trip soundtrack. The new song is about taking a journey hand in hand with someone through the soothing voice of They Might Be Giants. The new video shows the camera being panned throughout a snowy forest. The new song feels like someone ou don’t know is leading you through the woods in your dreams. It is filmed at night and gives a creepy, and dreamy vibe to the new track. They Might Be Giants are an Alternative Rock band releasing their new album The World is to Dig on April 14th.

The new album and song have a story that they want to tell. They Might Be Giants is moving into the Neo – Psychedelia space with “Sleeps Older Sister.” This is a quote describing the new song and album, “As our hero’s ponder the imponderables, they meet up with sleeps older sister to guide them across the River Styx into the great beyond.” The new song features Marty Beller on drums and Danny Weinkauf on Bass. They also say that the journey through the music takes some unexpected turns and a chaotic ending.