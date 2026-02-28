Anderson .Paak Teams Up With Aespa For Collaborative New Single “Keychain” 

Home News Nick Aagesen February 28th, 2026 - 5:09 PM

Anderson .Paak has released a new song titled “Keychain,” with Aespa. This coming from the new film “K-POPS!” The song is K-pop mixed with early 2000’s pop. “You can be my Keychain,” rings throughout the record, mixed with harmonizing vocals in the background as well as a drum and guitar track. Towards the end of the song Anderson. Paak raps with a smooth flow to finish the record out.

Anderson .Paak is a nine-time Grammy award winning artist. The film featuring the music, K-POPS! is the directorial debut for Paak and is playing exclusively in AMC Theaters right now. Collaborating with Paak for this song is the South Korean girl group Aespa. The new film will explore music through a relationship between a father and song. It will highlight the cultures of Paak who is Korean and African American.

Paak spoke about the new song and movie saying “K-POPS! is all about connection, and this track reflects that perfectly.” Aespa also spoke about the collaboration saying, ” we loved being a part of a project that looks at K-pop from a fresh perspective, and we’re grateful to contribute our voices.”

K-POPS! was a film inspired by Paak hanging spending time with his son during the pandemic. It has premiered to strong reviews. Paak keeps adding to his resume with the film, as well as performing as a DJ under the name DJ Pee .Wee.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister