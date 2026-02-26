The Claypool Lennon Delirium Announce New Album The Great Parrot-Ox And The Golden Egg Of Empathy For May 2026 Release, Share Lead Single Featuring Willow

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2026 - 6:03 PM

The Claypool Lennon Delirium will return this spring with their third and most outlandish album, The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy, which is due out on May 1, through ATO Records. Reuniting after several years of intergalactic solo missions and sonic side quests, Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon once again combine their mutant minds to deliver an elaborate, 14-song concept record reflecting on morality, mortality and the warnings of A.I., with a story-world that doubles as a cautionary tale about sustainability and the slippery slope of optimization without empathy.

Out today, is the project’s latest single and official music video, “The Golden Egg of Empathy (feat. WILLOW).” A key moment in the album’s narrative arc, the track introduces WILLOW’s lead vocal as Claypool and Lennon tilt the Delirium’s technicolor theatrics toward something strangely tender, surreal, and human. In the song’s language, the modern world’s glowing conveniences start to look “insignificant,” “devoid of love,” and the search for empathy becomes its own kind of destiny. The video serves as a first glimpse into the album’s elaborate visual universe, animating the rich illustrations and characters that populate the full-length comic companion.

The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy Track List

1. Pro-Log

2. WAP (What a Predicament)

3. The Wake Up Call

4. Meat Machines

5. Troll Bait

6. Simplest of Deeds

7. Heart of Chrome

8. Through the Horizon

9. Mantra of the Manatee

10. The Golden Egg of Empathy feat. WILLOW

11. Cliptopia

12. Cliptron Scuttle

13. Melody of Entropy

14. It’s a Wrap