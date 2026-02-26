Sound & Fury 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Obituary, Incendiary, Angel Du$t & More

Home News Anthony Salvato February 26th, 2026 - 8:35 AM

The Los Angeles Sound and Fury Festival will return to Exposition Park this August for yet another year. Among the headliners for the festival are death metal legends Obituary, who debuted back in 1989 and rocked their way through the 2010s. Obituary will be one of 10 acts taking the stage on the second day alongside the likes of bands such as Saves the Day and More. Saves the Day hits the road this summer following the release of a new single “Invader” and even had some brief stops on the road to close out 2025

Headlining the first of over 15 acts for the opening show including the likes of Incendiary and Angel Dust. Incendiary, the punk metal band from New York, have not released any new music since 2023 and seem to be prioritizing going on the road. For Angel Dust, this is a big festival for both the band and the lead singer, Justice Tripp. Tripp has remained the only constant of a band that has recently seen its members go on to rack up some Grammy awards under the new name of Turnstile this past award season.

The festival will also feature some reunions however. Groups such as Carry On and The Rival Mob will take the stage this year for the first time in quite some time. The Rival Mob will play at Sound and Fury this year marking their first full performance together as a group since 2016. The 10 year reunion will follow the now full reunion for Carry On on day one. Last year marked a partial surprise reunion for the group but they will now join forces all together again at the festival. The festivities take place on August 15 and August 16. Tickets are already on sale.