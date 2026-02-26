Echosmith’s Sydney Quiseng Shares New Solo Single “Bad Habit”

Home News Anthony Salvato February 26th, 2026 - 8:32 AM

California Indie band Echosmith’s lead singer Sydney Quiseng released a new single this month in preparation for just her second EP as a solo artist.

Quiseng’s career dates back to 2006 with the formation of Echosmith and the subsequent release of their first studio album in 2013, Talking Dreams. Quiseng, the only non-sibling member of Echosmith, first began releasing solo music back in 2022 with a few singles and an EP shortly after.

Now Quiseng returns with more of a country sound on this track, she even dons a cowboy hat in the cover art for the album. Her new track “Bad Habit” runs at just under four minutes. It carries mainly an acoustic and slower sound to it. The track starts slow with acoustic guitar filling the background before Quiseng enters in on vocals.

Quiseng’s main draw here seems to be her songwriting and lyricism. In the track Quiseng recounts a former lost relationship that was full of its own issues. Her vocals and soft and clean and the harmonies complement her well, but do not show off as much as her writing. The track features a solid arrangement and some guitar solos and riffs throughout as well.

It’s clear through this track that Quiseng wants to expand her sound, taking on more of a twangy and folksy feel with this track and EP. However, it could prove to be just what she needs to further her career and her sound. As of right now, Quiseng has no solo albums to her name, but with a little luck, and a strong reception, all that could change.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi