Apparat Shares New Single & Video “Glimmerine”

Home News Anthony Salvato February 26th, 2026 - 8:30 AM

Apparat released a new single and video for their track “Glimmerine” which appears on their recently released studio album, A Hum Of Maybe. The album is their first project in six years and their 13th total as a group.

The track runs at just over six minutes total. The track opens with somber piano and soft vocals while a light drum loop plays in the background. The song maintains this vibe for about the first two minutes before the drums fade in, and pick up the rhythm of the song. The drums crescendo and level out while the soft vocals fade back in. Some horns fade in and there’s a burst of riffs before the track goes quiet.

At around four minutes into the song, the melody starts to pick back up and the drum loop again returns with some extra MIDI melodies that loop for the final two minutes. The track continues on with this refrain for the final two minutes of the track before fading out. It’s an easy listening track with smooth beats, soft piano, MIDI melodies and a complementing vocal track on top.

Along with the track, the band released a video of themselves performing the track “Live from the Studio”. The shows the song essentially being put together in real time as the drum tracks fade in and out with the rest of the band in the studio. The video is a nice look inside an album, and track six years in the making. A Hum of Maybe is available across all platforms and the music video for “Glimmerine” can be found on the band’s social channels.