Hard Summer Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Zedd, DJ Snake, Kali Uchis & More

HARD Summer Music Festival will return to Inglewood on August 1–2, 2026, taking over Hollywood Park once again with a lineup that reflects the festival’s long-standing role as a bridge between electronic music, hip-hop, pop and underground club culture. Set beside SoFi Stadium, the two-day event continues HARD’s tradition of pairing global headliners with forward-thinking artists shaping the future of dance music.

Leading the 2026 lineup is Kali Uchis, whose genre-blurring catalog and magnetic live presence make her one of the festival’s most dynamic top-billed performers. DJ Snake follows with a rare hip-hop-focused set, offering a different lens on his crossover influence, while RL Grime returns as a defining figure in modern trap and bass music. One of the weekend’s most talked-about moments is set to be the Knock2 B2B Zedd performance, a high-profile meeting of a fast-rising new-school producer and a global electronic mainstay. Techno fans are equally well served, with Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens anchoring the harder side of the lineup.

Additional artists bring depth and range across house, techno and club sounds. Mau P and Maceo Plex represent two distinct generations of dance floor authority, while Sammy Virji continues to push UK garage into bigger festival spaces. VTSS brings her raw, high-intensity techno edge, Confidence Man add sharp, dance-driven pop energy and salute contributes euphoric, melody-forward club music.

The other half of the lineup leans towards adventurous and culture-forward. Acts like Brutalismus 3000, Snow Strippers, Shygirl presents Club Shy, Tokischa, Zack Fox, and Tiga reflect HARD’s appetite for boundary-pushing performances that blur genre lines and challenge traditional festival expectations. Collaborative sets and underground pairings further emphasize the festival’s club-first ethos.

Since relocating to Hollywood Park, HARD Summer has grown into the largest electronic music festival in Los Angeles, defined by its scale, visual identity and connection to the city’s creative pulse. With a refreshed site layout planned for 2026, the festival is set to deliver another immersive summer experience. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27, at 10 AM PT.