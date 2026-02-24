Kevin Morby Announces New Album Little Wide Open For May 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Javelin”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2026 - 5:34 PM

Kevin Morby is back with his eighth studio album, Little Wide Open, coming out May 15 on Dead Oceans. Along with the announcement, he shared the first single and video, “Javelin,” a song that mixes longing, travel and love into a quiet but powerful story. Morby calls this his most personal album yet, and it reflects his experiences moving through middle America while chasing the unpredictable rhythm of life on the road and at home.

“Javelin” is about being in love with someone you keep circling around, always traveling yet always returning home alone. Amelia Meath from Sylvan Esso joins on the track, creating backing vocals that feel alive and central, giving the song a warm and intimate glow. Her voice blends with Morby’s in a way that makes the listener feel the song’s distance and closeness at the same time. The video shows Morby and his friend Caleb Hearon riding an ATV through Missouri backroads and fields, with playful cameos from Katie Crutchfield and Tara Raghuveer. The visuals feel open and light, matching the freedom and fun Morby describes from the recording process.

Produced by Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studio in New York, Little Wide Open features a wide range of collaborators including Justin Vernon, Lucinda Williams, Meg Duffy and others. Dessner’s production lets Morby’s stories breathe, keeping them raw and clear while adding depth to the arrangements. With “Javelin” leading the way, the album seems to be a mix of reflection, motion, and quiet beauty.

Tracklist

01 Badlands

02 Die Young

03 Javelin

04 All Sinners

05 Natural Disaster

06 100,000

07 Little Wide Open

08 Cowtown

09 Bible Belt

10 I Ride Passenger

11 Junebug

12 Dandelion

13 Field Guide for the Butterflies