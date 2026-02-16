The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 35th Anniversary Gish Vinyl Reissue For May 2026 Release

Home News Anthony Salvato February 16th, 2026 - 12:50 PM

The iconic and Grammy-winning rock band the Smashing Pumpkins announced this week that they will reissue their 1991 debut album Gish on vinyl this spring. The reissue is set to take place in May of 2026. The album has already had some reissues and reprints over the years for its 10th, 20th, and 30th anniversaries.

The album itself runs about 45 minutes and features just 10 songs. It is the earliest work by a band that went on to help define a generation. Shortly following Gish, the Smashing Pumpkins released Siamese Dream, which really helped catapult their career.

They made waves for hits such as “Today”, “Disarm”, “1979”, and more. Led by vocalist and songwriter Billy Corgan, the Smashing Pumpkins followed up Gish way back in 1991 with a long and illustrious career that could one day catapult this group to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Smashing Pumpkins recently toured a few years ago, opening for Green Day as they toured their newest album, and have done some other performances since then. They recently released a single this year called “Zombie” with artist YUNGBLUD. This track marked their first feature in another track that was not their own.

Though they have been experimenting in these last few months and years, it will be exciting for fans to return to something familiar, and to celebrate the album that paved the way for the years and decades of success and music that followed it.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried