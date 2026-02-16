The Lone Bellow Shares Dynamic New Video “Staring At The Sun”

Home News Anthony Salvato February 16th, 2026 - 12:42 PM

Indie band The Lone Bellow released a new music video this week for their track “Staring At The Sun”. The song falls at right around the mid-point of their newest album, What A Time To Be Alive. What A Time To Be Alive was released over the weekend on Feb. 13. The album itself runs at just under 50 minutes and is the seventh studio album from The Lone Bellow. More importantly, it is the first album from the band since 2022.

The video was released alongside the video for “What a Time to Be Alive”, which is also featured on the album. The music video for “Staring At The Sun” features the band performing in front of a mostly reddish-orange backdrop similar to that of a sunset. Some effects ripple across the frame as well. However, for the most part, the video depicts the members of the band singing the song as it switches subjects in rapid succession. Some crossfade filters and silhouettes surround each subject; this video thrives on its lighting.

The song is light and full of instruments, harmonies, and other vocalists. It has some strong and loud vocals throughout, as seen by The Lone Bellow singers as they strain and belt the lyrics to the camera.

Overall, this is a clean, well-produced yet simple video that accompanies the song quite well. For their first album in four years, it is by no means a disappointing return to recording for The Lone Bellow.