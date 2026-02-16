Nuclear Messiah Unveils New Single “Electric Burn” Featuring Chris Poland, Marty Friedman, Chris Adler & More

Home News Anthony Salvato February 16th, 2026 - 12:47 PM

The legendary metal collaboration of Nuclear Messiah is almost here, and the groups have already released the first teaser track for the upcoming album. You may have heard of all-star bands, you may have heard of supergroups, but neither of those can be used to adequately describe what’s happening here. Nuclear Messiah is set to be a massive collaboration project from the heavy metal and rock community. Artists and performers from bands such as Megadeth, Black Sabbath. Blue Öyster Cult and more have all gathered together to work on this project. The album itself is set to release on April 24 and will feature a variety of groups and solo artists throughout.

Nuclear Messiah released their first track back in December of 2025, with a collaborative track between Chris Poland of Megadeth, singer Arthur Brown, and others. Since then, the collective has released three more tracks, with their newest, “Electric Burn,” releasing earlier this week.

“Electric Burn” features Chris Poland this time alongside Megadeth alumni Chris Adler and Marty Friedman, as well as Joe Bouchard of Blue Öyster Cult, and frontman for Let Us Pray and The Boss, Marc Lopes.

The track opens with a static electric sound before the vocals and instruments join in. The track is fast-paced and driven by the drums in the background. It features a handful of guitar solos, sometimes harmonized, and runs at just over three minutes in length.

The Nuclear Messiah album Black Flames releases in just a few short months on April 24. Until then, expect for fun collaborations such as this from Nuclear Messiah.