RIP: Brad Arnold Of 3 Doors Down Dead At 47

Home News Anthony Salvato February 9th, 2026 - 5:34 PM

A report from Variety.com finds that Brad Arnold, lead singer and founding member of rock band 3 Doors Down, has passed away at the age of 47. Arnold, originally from Escatawpa, Missouri, joined the likes of Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell back in 1996 to form the band 3 Doors Down.

The group won a handful of Billboard music awards and had some hits, such as “Kryptonite” and “When I’m Gone”. As the story goes with Kryptonite, it was written by Arnold himself in high school.

3 Doors Down debuted in 2000 with their project Better Life and never looked back. Since then, they would go on to release five more studio albums. Their latest work was a rerelease and deluxe album of their 2002 album Away From The Sun.

Arnold passed away earlier this week after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family, including his wife and son. He died peacefully in his sleep.

The world remembers the loss of a founding member of an iconic group that rocked an entire generation. He will continue to be remembered by his bandmates, fans, family, friends, and community. The music he created in just his short time on earth will continue to be heard through the next generation and on. The music community lost a soul that gave plenty back in return to it this week.