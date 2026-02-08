RIP: Fred Smith of Television Dead at 77

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 8th, 2026 - 2:41 PM

Television

According to Variety, Fred Smith, the famous bassist from the band Television, has died at 77. He made a big impact on music in the 1970s. His new way of playing bass guitar helped shape punk rock and new wave music. As a key part of Television, his unique style gave them their special sound that stood out to many people during that time. He was known for mixing complex rhythms with strong melodies, making him an impressive musician in a genre known for trying new things and pushing limits. Smith’s influence continues through both Television’s groundbreaking albums and all the musicians he inspired over the years.

Television came out of New York City’s lively music scene, especially from the famous CBGB club. This place helped start many important artists and was key to Television’s beginnings. Their first album, Marquee Moon, gained attention in the music world and soon became a classic hit. The album’s unique sound and intricate guitar work have inspired many musicians over time, setting high artistic standards. Even though Television wasn’t a huge commercial success, their impact on rock music is clear. They continue to inspire future artists who want to innovate and change the world of music.

Smith’s passing marks the end of an important time for a band that greatly influenced music. During his career, Smith helped create the band’s unique sound which connected with many people and left a lasting impact on their type of music. His innovative approach inspired many artists to try new things in different genres. Even though he’s gone, his influence will live on through those he inspired, ensuring his mark remains for future generations.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado