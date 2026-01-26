RIP: Francis Buchholz Of Scorpions Dead At 75

Home News Anthony Salvato January 26th, 2026 - 10:44 AM

The music community mourns this month over the loss of bassist, and member of the iconic hard rock band, the Scorpions, Francis Buchholz. Buchholz passed away over the weekend after a long bout with cancer that he kept private. Known for hits such as “Wind of Change” and “Rock You Like a Hurricane”, the Scorpions were defining characters in rock music throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

Born in Hanover, Germany in the early 1950s, a young Buchholz joined the Scorpions in 1973, just one year after their debut album, Lonesome Crow. From there Buchholz would join the group for their most successful stretch. The group saw a number of their tracks reach the Billboard top 100, and a few even make it into the top 25. Perhaps their most iconic song, which peaked at number four on the charts, “Wind of Change”, came on the last album Buchholz is said to have worked on with the Scorpions.

Buchholz helped lead the band through a pivotal time in their history, as the forever changed rock, and hard rock in particular, The group inspired generations of musicians around the world and amassed a massive global following.

The remaining members of the Scorpions have been on tour as of recently and could even look towards a possible 60th reunion tour in the near future. Though he cannot be there, the Scorpions will look to honor Buchholz and his memory throughout the tour, as they celebrate 60 years of a historic band, and a man who helped make it all happen.