Chet Faker Announces New Album A Love For Strangers For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Over You”

Australian artist Chet Faker announced the upcoming release of just his fourth studio album in his nearly 15 year career. A Love For Strangers will debut in February of 2026 marking Faker’s first release in over five years, since his 2021 album, Hotel Surrender.

The new single, “Over You” is the fifth in a string of singles that Faker had released over the last few weeks before the announcement of his new project. “Over You” starts out with a somber keyboard and strings running through a chord progressing before the drum loop enters. As the tempo picks up, so too does the feel of the song. Faker enters with his crisp vocals and mixes a romantic ballad feel with an upbeat pop tune. Strong background vocals and harmonics, along with a catchy hook tie in with the track nicely and bring everyone together.

The song runs just under five minutes, but does seem to breeze by fairly quickly on account of its pacing. If Faker sticks with this sound, he will have a fun and light pop track rolling out just in time for the spring, to go along with the upbeat energy of the season.

The full album A Love for Strangers will feature 12 tracks, of which five have already been released. Faker will have a brief North American tour in the spring to promote the new album and has yet to announce any plans for the summer. Though with an album like this, it would not be much of a shock to see him bring the party, and the tour, around the world this summer.

Photo credit is Owen Ela