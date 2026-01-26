Cat Power Shares New Cover Of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 26th, 2026 - 10:46 AM

Singer and songwriter Cat Power, covered a classic track by Prince in preparation for her 20th anniversary tour for her album The Greatest. “Nothing Compares 2 U” was written and released by Prince back in back in 1984 and covered by plenty of greats throughout the years such as Sinead O’Connor and Chris Cornell.

Power’s take on the song is slow with keyboard and soft drums in the background. The track is a mix of some clean tone electric guitar along with some acoustic guitar. Power’s cover runs over a full minute longer than the original track at nearly six minutes in total.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” is one of three tracks that Power released in her latest EP, Redux, which holds only two additional songs. The highly anticipated tour for the 20th anniversary of The Greatest officially kicks off in February and has shows spread out across four months.

The first two months are February and March as Power will make her way around the United States before the second, of three legs in her touring. After that she will have a few month hiatus before heading back on the road to Europe. Power will make 19 stops in various countries throughout Europe before rounding things out in November. The third and final leg takes place in November with stops around the UK and Ireland before two final stops in France. It will be a busy year for Power, one full of celebration of a classic album, and more importantly, plenty of travel.