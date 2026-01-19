The Damned Cover The Lovin Spoonful’s “Summer In The City”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 19th, 2026 - 7:18 AM

English rock band, The Damned continue to remain active this time releasing a cover of the hit song by The Lovin Spoonful’s “Summer In The City”. The song is a classic rock hit from back in the mid late 1960s. The Damned’s version of the song is a little more refined in terms of studio sound quality. It also features a guitar solo in the middle of the track.

“Summer In The City” will be just one cover in a string of them as the band will release an album of cover tracks later this year. “Summer In The City” is just the third track released in preparation for the new album, which releases in just over three days.

The self proclaimed punk band, The Damned got their start in 1977 with the success of their self titled album. The album included some of the group’s biggest hits including “Nesat, Neat, Neat” and “new rose”.

It remains unclear at the moment whether or not The Damned are in shape to mount a tour after the next album releases, or if they would even have an interest to do so since the upcoming project exclusively features cover songs. Regardless of the outcome, this project should be fun, An already iconic punk band paying tribute to those who inspired them.. If these first few tracks are an indication of what’s to come, then it seems that The Damned will still have plenty in store for the new year.

photo credit: Madison Hedgecock