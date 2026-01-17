Bill Frisell Announces New Album In My Dreams For February 2026 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 17th, 2026 - 6:58 PM

Bill Frisell, a famous guitarist known for his unique style in jazz and Americana music, has excited fans by announcing his new album called In My Dreams. It will come out on February 27, 2026. This is the fifth time he’s working with the well-known Blue Note label. The album is like a “family reunion,” featuring musicians who have worked with Frisell before but never all together in this way.

The band brought together for In My Dreams features Jenny Scheinman on violin, Eyvind Kang on viola, Hank Roberts on cello, Thomas Morgan playing the bass, and Rudy Royston on drums. These musicians have a long history of working together and share strong musical bonds. They are expected to create rich music that blends jazz with Americana styles while highlighting Frisell’s original pieces. Fans can already listen to the album’s title track called “In My Dreams.”

This album isn’t just about music; it’s also a look at Frisell’s own life and growth as an artist. At 75, he’s reflecting on more than forty years of his career, which includes trying new things and working with others to develop his own style in music. In My Dreams brings to life an idea he’s had for over thirty years based on a vivid dream full of different musical influences that deeply connected with him. This dream has been guiding his work ever since. In My Dreams, Frisell aims to create pure and lively music. The album combines two key groups from his career: his trio with Morgan and Royston from the 2020 LP Valentine, and a string section led by Scheinman, Kang and Roberts—musicians he has worked with for over twenty years.