Best Friends Forever Organizers Reveal No 2026 Festival Due To Search For New Venue

Home News Steven Taylor January 16th, 2026 - 5:02 PM

During a time that seems packed with exciting festival announcements, one fest has had to break the news that they won’t be able to join the fun for the year. The organizers of the Best Friends Forever festival, a Las Vegas festival dedicated to the underground, indie and emo rock scenes of the 90s and early 2000s, announced today that they’d be skipping this year. This year would’ve marked the third annual festival, following their 2024 and 2025 events, both of which featured impressive lineups according to Stereogum. The news was broken via the festival’s Instagram page.

While the Best Friends Forever team assured that they would already be focused on preparations for a 2027 festival, they are unsure when or where it will happen as their regular venue, the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, is set to become a parking lot. Thus, the crew have decided to use 2026 to find a new venue for future festivals and will take this year as a pause. In the post, they express the gratitude for their fans and remorse at the shocking news. They reassure that they not only plan on coming back in 2027, but that will feature “nice changes (dare we say, surprises)” and hope that the third Best Friends Forever festival will be well worth the delay. The crew says further updates will be posted to their Instagram as well as through emails to those signed up on their website.