Diplo Releases New Phonk Album Under d00mscrvll Moniker Featuring Members Of Three 6 Mafia

Home News Anthony Salvato January 11th, 2026 - 9:05 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Diplo. Taken on December 31st at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Diplo made his return this year to keep his annual album streak alive as he released his newest project, d00mscrvll. As he rapidly approaches 20 career albums, Diplo follows with d00mscrvll just under three months since his last album GYALBEBRA in November.

In this next project Diplo looks to tackle the Phonk genre. Phonk is a hip hop sub genre from the 1990s that made its way back to popularity over the last few years, and provides no domain for Diplo to explore. After a few collab albums, over the years, Diplo continues to build on the character and sound he first began just last year with d00mscrvll vol. 1.

This new album will include both Diplo and d00mscrvll in the bylines along with a few other features. Among some of the big names that make their way into the album are Kodak Black, and Juicy J. The album runs short at just nine songs and is only about 30 minutes long. For Diplo, it’s not a lot right now, but considering all of the other work he’s pushed out over the past few months, this can serve as a nice complementing piece.

Diplo will head out on tour in the coming days and will remain on the road throughout the spring, to play out some songs from the new album by making eight stops in five states and two continents. Perhaps in the coming weeks and months when he finishes his brief string of shows in April, Diplo could announce a summer tour for the d00mscrvll albums.