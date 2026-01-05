MGK Shares New Single & Video “Times Of My Life”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 5th, 2026 - 12:34 AM

Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK, the alternative rock and pop artist released a new single earlier this week. After his 2012 debut with Lace Up, MGK’s sound has changed form his early rapping career that saw the likes of a rap beef with Eminem, eventually evolved into a hard rock sound as featured on his last few projects.

His new track “Times Of My Life” takes a slower approach to the last few projects with an acoustic pop jam rock feel. The song has short verses with a melodic hook that reoccurs throughout the track. The song seems to have a summer feel to it, a feeling that is reflected in the video.

The song tracks at just under three minutes and as the opening guitar riff begins, MGK can be seen standing and singing beside a pool. The camera has a retro grain effect and switches to other scenes of MGK throughout the summer in the sun and in the spring and winter in the rain. The light vibe of the song lends itself to the light pastel color grain of the videos.

MGK never leaves the poolside, or that backyard in fact, for the remainder of the video. The track is light and a solid easy-listening track that could hit the radio stations and stick around for some time this summer. Perhaps this could be the beginning of a summer album to fit this same vibe, and to take it to the charts in the coming months.