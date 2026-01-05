Journey’s Neal Schon Shares Thankful New Year’s Message: “For More Than Five Decades, I Have Been Fortunate To Create Songs With Musicians That Became The Soundtrack To People’s Lives”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 5th, 2026 - 12:32 AM

Guitarist and co-founder of the legendary Rock Band Journey, Neal Schon, wished a kind message to fans and followers ahead of the new year. As they celebrate over 50 years as a band, Schon took the chance to reflect on his career, and tie with the band.

“For More Than Five Decades, I Have Been Fortunate To Create Songs With Musicians That Became The Soundtrack To People’s Lives,” reflected Schon.

Journey began to find their stride in the mid 1970s to 1980s and even took a couple trips to the Billboard Hot 100 with hit tracks such as “Open Arms”, “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”. Over 50 years later, Schon and the others are getting the band back together one final time for a spring tour.

The Final Frontier Tour is set to kick off on the last day in February in Hershey, Pa. The tour will remain in the northeast briefly before heading further north to Canada for a brief stint. The group will make their way west, then east, then east again stopping in more than 30 states and a few more provinces.

It will be one great final curtain call for the group as they will go their “Seperate Ways” after the tour.Tickets are already on sale for the tour and are going fast, as fans of all generations have grown up with Journey;s music either through experiencing it live or relieving it through some of their tracks used in iconic pop culture moments. “Don’t Stop Believing’ became a cultural anthem for many, and now for one final time, fans will have the chance to experience it live.