Jill Scott Announces New Album To Whom This May Concern For February 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Beautiful People”

Anthony Salvato January 5th, 2026 - 12:26 AM

R&B singer songwriter Jill Scott released a new lead single titled “Beautiful People” earlier this week in preparation for her upcoming album, To Whom It May Concern, which will debut in February. Though she has been featured in some recent projects with other artists, Scott’s new release will mark the first album, and solo piece in general, from her since the 2018 album By Popular Demand.

The new single, “Beautiful People” has an older disco and soul sound to it. A walking bass line, twangy guitars and crisp background vocal harmonies are what makes this track so strong. Throughout the track Scott sings of “My Beautiful People” and the gentle tone of the song along with the harmonies help bring home warmth of the track as a whole.

As previously mentioned, this is the lead single for To Whom It May Concern, which will be Scott’s 10th album of her storied career. Scott has already amassed three Grammy wins to her name alongside 14 nominations. With To Whom It May Concern, Sott looks to take home her first studio Grammy album, after tallying her other three for previous performances that garnered awards.

To Whom It May Concern is set to release in just over a month on Feb. 13. Scott will likely release another single or two in the weeks leading up to it. Some potential music videos will likely be on the way as well after Scott posted a video titled “Official Teaser – B.P”. With that in mind it appears that a music video for Beautiful People is at the very least on its way with the album, and perhaps more from other tracks that have yet to be released.