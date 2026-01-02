Coco Jones Shares New Holiday Song “Skip My House”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 2nd, 2026 - 2:01 AM

Coco Jones is stepping into the holiday season with a refreshing sense of calm and confidence on her new song “Skip My House,” out now. Released on November 7, the track offers a thoughtful twist on the usual Christmas music formula, trading excess and wish lists for gratitude and self assurance.

Built around smooth R and B production, “Skip My House” lets Coco’s warm, expressive vocals take center stage. Rather than longing for more, she sings from a place of contentment, telling Santa that he can pass her by this year because she already has what she needs. The message is simple and grounded, leaning into themes of self love, peace and appreciation without losing the cozy spirit that defines holiday music.

Coco has already proven she has a natural feel for seasonal releases. In 2024, she shared her holiday EP Coco By The Fireplace and brought that music to a wide audience with a performance at NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center. “Skip My House” continues that path, showing her ability to blend classic holiday warmth with a modern R and B sensibility.

The song arrives during a standout moment in Coco Jones’ career. She is fresh off the success of her album Why Not More? and its deluxe edition, which earned critical praise and strong chart placements while producing fan favorites like “Here We Go Uh Oh,” “You” and “On Sight.” With “Skip My House,” Coco Jones delivers a holiday song that feels honest and comforting. It is less about spectacle and more about knowing when you already have enough, making it a quietly resonant addition to the season.