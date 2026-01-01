Nick Jonas Celebrates New Year’s With New Single “Gut Punch”

Home News Ajala Fields January 1st, 2026 - 10:05 PM

Golden Globe and GRAMMY-nominated recording artist, songwriter, actor and producer Nick Jonas celebrates the start of 2026 with the release of his brand new single, “Gut Punch,” out now via Republic Records. The soaring and emotionally-charged track offers the first glimpse of his highly-anticipated solo album, Sunday Best, arriving February 6th and ushers in his most open and personal era yet. Listen to the new single below.

“Gut Punch” opens with sparse piano and introspective lyrics of self-doubt; a moment of brutal honesty that swells into a powerful chant-ready chorus, as he sings, “Hit me like a gut punch. I hurt my own feelings. How did I get so good at being mean to myself?”

On the song’s deeper inspiration, Nick shares, “I tend to be hyper critical of myself, not typically about my appearance or getting older, but I was wondering, ‘Am I doing everything to be the best version of myself? Am I a present and thoughtful husband? Am I a good father?’ As time goes by, the stress and complications of life will weigh on you. It’s important to remember there was once a version of you who was carefree and loved the world.”

Nick first debuted “Gut Punch” live in November while on tour in Las Vegas, introducing the song to fans at select stops in the weeks that followed, including a special performance during the Jonas Brothers’ Samsung TV Plus New Year’s Eve celebration.