“Georgia On My Mind,” “Dream A Little Dream Of Me,” “I Got Rhythm” & More Songs Enter Public Domain In 2026

According to NME.com, a range of compositions from 1930 are about to enter the U.S. public domain including “Georgia On My Mind” and “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”. In the U.S., copyright terms expire at the end of a calendar year and under current rules, musical compositions are only protected for 95 years after their publication. This means that from January 1, 2026, anything first published in 1930 will be free to use.

The law dictates that anyone is allowed to perform or record new versions of the songs in question, or interpolate, adapt or quote their melody and lyrics in the U.S. Among the songs entering the public domain are “Georgia On My Mind”, with music by Hoagy Carmichael and lyrics by Stuart Gorrell. The most classic version of the track was recorded by Ray Charles in 1960 and was later declared the official state song of Georgia, while picking up two Grammy Hall of Fame inductions along the way.

Also available is “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”, which was composed by Fabian Andre and Wilbur Schwandt, with lyrics by Gus Kahn. First recorded by Ozzie Nelson in 1931, it is best remembered for a version by Mama Cass Elliot in 1968 and has also been covered by Henry Mancini, Ella Fitzgerald, Erasure and The Beautiful South. George and Ira Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm” and the English language version of “Just A Gigolo” are also becoming free to use.