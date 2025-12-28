Fcukers Team Up With Tiga On Anthemic New Single “Silk Scarf”

Home News Anthony Salvato December 28th, 2025 - 10:59 PM

Canadian DJ and Producer Tiga announced a collab with American electronic group Fcukers earlier this month as the two joined forces to create Tiga’s newest track “Silk Scarf”. “Silk Scarf” slots in as the fourth track on Tiga’s most recent album HOTLIFE. HOTLIFE becomes the sixth album of Tiga’s long and infamous career with the project tallying 12 tracks in total.

The one in question here, “Silk Scarf” captures the same feeling of most of TIga’s work, tracks that are fit for a busy club, and a massive rave. “Silk Scarf” includes a driving bass line with 808s that make it easy for anyone to bob their head along with the track. Fcukers enter with their vocals and a simple but catchy hook that is repeated often throughout the song.

The music video itself depicts various club scenes, sometimes laid over one another, while Shanny Wise and Jackson Walker Lewis of Fcukers appear throughout the video both dancing and singing along to the track. The piece is upbeat, lively, and makes you want to dance along with Wise and Lewis while Tiga works his magic mixing the sound in the background. It’s a promising testament to what the rest of the album will hopefully be. Tiga has shown here that he certainly has not lost his step, and that there is plenty more in store for the future. HOTLIFE is out now across all streaming platforms after its initial release on Dec. 5. Tiga has also announced a tour for the album later in 2026, however no dates have been released at this time.

photo credit: Colin Hancock