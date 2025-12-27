Dry Cleaning Announce New Album Secret Love For January 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Let Me Grow & You’ll See The Fruit”

Home News Leila Franco December 27th, 2025 - 10:35 PM

Dry Cleaning has announced their new album Secret Love, set to release January 9th via 4AD, and shared their third single off the album and video, “Let Me Grow & You’ll See The Fruit.” The track offers another glimpse into a record that the band describes as their most fully realized expression of friendship, focus and creative trust. “Let Me Grow & You’ll See The Fruit” was among the first songs written for Secret Love, and its sound reflects a wide mix of influences. Drawing inspiration from ’60s folk group Pentangle, 2001: A Space Odyssey, ancient Roman poet Virgil, Robyn Rocket and Joanna Sternberg, the song has Dry Cleaning’s signature taut instrumentation and off-kilter elegance.

Shaw describes the song as deeply introspective. “The song is about hyper focus and loneliness,” she explains. “It’s confessional, like a diary entry, written in a stream of consciousness style.” That sense of inwardness is mirrored in the song’s patient build, which allows space for repetition and subtle shifts. Chicago-based experimental jazz and metal musician Bruce Lamont adds a striking saxophone presence throughout the track, weaving in and out of the arrangement. The accompanying video continues Dry Cleaning’s collaboration with choreographer BULLYACHE, this time placing Lamont at the center. The dance-focused visual reframes the song through movement, using physical expression to echo its themes. It’s a spare but compelling piece.

Alongside the album announcement, Dry Cleaning have also revealed that they are rescheduling their previously announced North American tour dates. Originally planned for January and February 2026, the run has now been moved to May. In a statement, the band stated that “increasingly hostile economic forces that govern touring in the present day” are a key factor in the decision. Most shows have been successfully rescheduled, with existing tickets remaining valid and refunds available for those unable to attend.

Secret Love Tracklist:

01. Hit My Head All Day

02. Cruise Ship Designer

03. My Soul / Half Pint

04. Secret Love (Concealed in a Drawing of a Boy)

05. Let Me Grow and You’ll See the Fruit

06. Blood

07. Evil Evil Idiot

08. Rocks

09. The Cute Things

10. I Need You