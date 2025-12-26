The Maine Announces Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Ajala Fields December 26th, 2025 - 10:57 PM

The Maine performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Following a year of major festival performances including Warped Tour, Boston Calling and When We Were Young Fest, rock band The Maine, comprised of John O’Callaghan, Kennedy Brock, Jared Monaco, Garrett Nickelsen and Pat Kirch, are now preparing to hit the road in 2026 for their first headline tour in nearly two years.

Kicking off on March 24, 2026 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, the 26-date tour finds the beloved five-piece headlining legendary stages across the country, in locales from their native Phoenix to Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn and beyond.

The tour is only the start of what promises to be an epic new era for The Maine, as the band is currently working on new music for their forthcoming tenth studio album.

An ever-evolving rock band, who have cultivated a dedicated fanbase over their nearly 18-year career, The Maine have continued to chart their own course since their inception with their 2008 debut album, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop. Over the course of their acclaimed career, which to date has included nine studio albums and countless live shows, the band has toured and performed at festivals worldwide including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, as well as headlining their own sold-out 8123 Fest in their hometown of Tempe, Arizona.

The Maine Spring 2026 Tour Dates:

3/24 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

3/27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

3/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

3/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

3/31 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/1 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

4/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

4/11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic Jack White Theatre

4/12 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

4/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

4/15 – Toronto, ON – History

4/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

4/18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston – Music Hall

4/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

4/24 – Nashville, TN – The Marathon Music Works

4/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven

4/26 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Lake Buena Vista

4/28 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

4/30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston – Music Hall

5/1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/2 – Dallas. TX – The Bomb Factory